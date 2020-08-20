Marble Ridge manager owns up to 'grave mistake' in attempt to block Neiman bid

A top manager at Marble Ridge Capital LP admitted to government lawyers that he interfered with a potential bid for certain assets of bankrupt luxury retailer Neiman Marcus and may now have to explain himself before a judge in bankruptcy court.

Marble Ridge managing partner Dan Kamensky admitted his “grave mistake” to the U.S. Trustee, the branch of the U.S. Department of Justice that oversees bankruptcies. His statements were publicly disclosed in a report from Henry Hobbs, Acting U.S. Trustee for the Western and Southern Districts of Texas, two weeks before a scheduled hearing for the judge to consider Neiman’s reorganization plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gd7hrj