Marble Ridge swaps counsel in Neiman Marcus bankruptcy

Marble Ridge and its founder Dan Kamensky have brought in new lawyers to represent them in the Neiman Marcus bankruptcy as they deal with the aftermath of Kamensky’s interference with a potential bid for certain of the luxury retailer’s assets.

The hedge fund, which has announced plans to wind down operations in light of Kamensky’s actions, brought in Foley & Lardner to replace bankruptcy boutique Parkins Lee & Rubio, according to court papers filed in Houston bankruptcy court on Monday. Kamensky has retained Haynes and Boone, which will also replace Parkins, according to Monday’s court papers.

