Neiman Marcus demands damages, sanctions against Marble Ridge

Neiman Marcus is seeking damages and sanctions against Marble Ridge after the hedge fund’s managing partner admitted that he attempted to block a competing bid for certain Neiman assets in the luxury department store’s bankruptcy.

Neiman’s lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis filed its complaint late on Wednesday in Houston bankruptcy court, where its Chapter 11 case is proceeding. The lawsuit is the latest development in a saga that began unfolding in late July after Marble Ridge’s Dan Kamensky attempted to stop investment bank Jefferies from making a competing offer to fund a cash-out option for junior creditors by purchasing Series B Shares of Neiman’s e-commerce platform, MyTheresa. Kamensky’s admitted to his “grave mistake” according to a recent report from the U.S. Trustee, which serves as the Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog.

