July 31, 2020 / 5:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Neiman Marcus gets creditor deal, nets executive bonus plan approval

Maria Chutchian

Neiman Marcus has obtained bankruptcy court approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan following a deal that resolves potential claims related to a controversial asset transfer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the luxury retailer’s disclosure statement, which provides a plan outline for creditors that are eligible to vote, after Neiman lawyer Chad Husnick of Kirkland & Ellis announced the deal during a telephonic court hearing on Thursday afternoon. The settlement is a key step toward Neiman’s ability to exit bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PaCWhV

