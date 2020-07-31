Neiman Marcus gets creditor deal, nets executive bonus plan approval

Neiman Marcus has obtained bankruptcy court approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan following a deal that resolves potential claims related to a controversial asset transfer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the luxury retailer’s disclosure statement, which provides a plan outline for creditors that are eligible to vote, after Neiman lawyer Chad Husnick of Kirkland & Ellis announced the deal during a telephonic court hearing on Thursday afternoon. The settlement is a key step toward Neiman’s ability to exit bankruptcy.

