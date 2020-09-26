Neiman Marcus, Kamensky make peace following bankruptcy debacle

The founder of hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital, Dan Kamensky, has made peace with Neiman Marcus with respect to his involvement in the luxury retailer’s bankruptcy proceeding, his lawyer said on Friday.

The announcement came during a telephonic status conference before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston on Friday afternoon, the same day Neiman emerged from bankruptcy. Neiman, one of the most prominent retailers to seek bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has reorganized under the control of lenders and eliminated $4 billion from its debt load.

