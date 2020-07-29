IN BRIEF: Bankruptcies dropped during past 12 months, as COVID-19 impact likely lags

Personal and commercial bankruptcy filings dropped 11.8% for the year ended June 30, despite the spike in unemployment rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

The government reported a total of 682,363 bankruptcy filings over the last 12 months, compared with 773,361 for the year ended June 2019. Of that amount, business bankruptcies accounted for 22,482 of the filings, about the same as the prior year. Personal filings, however, dropped to 659,881 in 2020 from 750,878 the year before. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fbk3Gn