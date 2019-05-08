Westlaw News
May 8, 2019 / 12:44 AM / in 2 hours

New LifeCare Hospitals files for Ch. 11 to press sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The New LifeCare Hospitals chain of long-term acute care centers sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, succumbing to declining reimbursement rates and aiming to sell its assets or its entire business by mid-July.

The Plano, Texas-based company filed for bankruptcy as Hospital Acquisition LLC in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Texas, saying in court papers it is in “advanced discussions” with potential stalking-horse bidders that would put a floor on offers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H7lK9T

