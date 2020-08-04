Noble may face $2.7 billion fraud trial amid bankruptcy proceedings

Offshore driller Noble Corp may have to defend itself against a $2.7 billion fraudulent transfer lawsuit as it embarks on a Chapter 11 case in which it is trying to wipe out $3.4 billion in debt.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, has been tied up in litigation surrounding its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore. Paragon creditors, via a litigation trust, sued Noble in 2017 after Paragon completed its own bankruptcy, saying the spinoff was a fraudulent transfer.

