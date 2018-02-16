FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 10:52 PM / in 12 hours

Bankrupt energy producer Fieldwood to help Noble Energy fund share buyback

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Noble Energy Inc shareholders received a belated valentine on Thursday when the company said it would buy back $750 million worth of its shares using funds raised from selling assets to another Houston-based oil and gas producer that sought bankruptcy protection the same day.

“We view the opportunity to repurchase Noble Energy stock to be an attractive return, as the current stock price does not yet fully reflect the long-term value of our assets,” David Stover, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive said in a statement on the deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CqeO29

