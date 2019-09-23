Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: BioSerenity to buy NovaSom out of bankruptcy

Jim Christie

NovaSom Inc, a bankrupt developer of a medical device used at home to record sleep apnea symptoms, said in a filing on Monday it is canceling its planned auction after accepting a $5.5 million offer for its assets from BioSerenity Inc.

BioSerenity was the only bidder other than stalking-horse VirtuOx Inc to submit an offer and there are no signs other bids will be made, NovaSom said in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

