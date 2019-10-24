Trustee wants to pull plug on medical device maker NovaSom's Ch. 11

A lawyer for medical device maker NovaSom Inc said on Thursday it will seek court approval to dismiss its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, aligning with a cross-motion by the U.S. trustee asking for an order to that effect.

Novasom counsel Jeffrey Kurtzman of Kurtzman Steady told Reuters that winding down NovaSom’s affairs will be best accomplished out of Chapter 11 and the company will consent to the trustee’s request, made in a filing on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Delaware, to dismiss the case.

