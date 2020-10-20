Pizza Hut franchisee execs fend off delivery driver class action amid bankruptcy

Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee NPC International has obtained bankruptcy court approval to protect three executives against litigation from delivery drivers over expense reimbursement policies.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston issued his ruling during a video hearing on Tuesday. NPC, the largest Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee, filed for bankruptcy in July with $900 million in debt and is on the hunt for interested buyers to acquire the company’s assets.

The lawsuit at issue is a proposed class action brought by a Pizza Hut delivery driver in September in Missouri federal court against NPC officers, alleging violations of state and federal minimum wage laws.

NPC, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges, says the allegations against the officers mirror those laid out in a suit against the company itself three years ago, which was stayed as a result of NPC’s bankruptcy.

Jones told lawyers for NPC and the drivers on Tuesday that while he takes the drivers’ claims “very seriously,” he would not put the company’s reorganization or sale efforts at risk by “distracting the management team in the midst of probably the most important decision the enterprise will ever make.”

He did instruct NPC’s lawyers, however, to ensure the three officers accept service of the lawsuit, which the plaintiff’s attorney Nicholas Kajon of Stevens & Lee said they have been trying to evade. The judge warned that if he decides to reconsider his ruling, the officers’ purported attempts to avoid being served would be an important consideration.

The Missouri lawsuit contends the officers are liable for the alleged labor law violations because in their positions they “maintain ultimate control of all NPC’s business operations, including those operations specifically related to the wages and reimbursements.”

The case was filed under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and several state minimum wage laws, alleging that the three officers, in their roles as the drivers’ employers, “systematically under-reimbursed its delivery drivers for vehicular wear and tear, gas, and other driving-related expenses,” effectively ensuring the drivers were paid below minimum wage.

The company argued that the Missouri case against three officers of its Pizza Hut franchise division – Chief Executive Jonathan Weber, Chief Financial Officer David Wahlert and Chief People Officer Lavonne Suhr – was an attempt to skirt the automatic stay of ongoing litigation afforded to Chapter 11 debtors.

In its search for a buyer, the company has set a minimum $400 million bid for its Wendy’s outlets and a minimum $325 million bid for the Pizza Hut locations. Interested buyers who want to make a bid must do so by Oct. 20 for the Wendy’s assets and Nov. 5 for the Pizza Hut assets.

The case is In re NPC International Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-33353.

NPC is represented by Alfredo Pérez, Ray Schrock, Kevin Bostel and Natasha Hwangpo of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

The putative driver class is represented by Robert Kinsman of Krause & Kinsman, Jeremiah Frei-Pearson and Andrew White of Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, C. Ryan Morgan and Michael Marrese of Morgan & Morgan, Ashley Keller, Seth Meyer and Warren Postman of Keller Lenkner and Nicholas Kajon of Stevens & Lee.