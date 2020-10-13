Bankrupt Pizza Hut franchisee looks to protect executives against delivery driver lawsuit

Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee NPC International is asking the judge overseeing its bankruptcy to protect three of its senior officers against litigation from drivers over the company’s expense reimbursement policies.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy in July with $900 million in debt following years of declining revenues, on Monday filed a motion to extend the automatic stay afforded Chapter 11 debtors to three executives sued in Missouri federal court in September. The lawsuit is a putative class action that accuses the executives of paying drivers below minimum wage under state and federal laws.

