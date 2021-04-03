Ahead of NRA bankruptcy trial, one board meeting takes the spotlight

After scrambling to prep its defense of its decision to file for bankruptcy, the National Rifle Association is set to take on naysayers who have accused it of twisting bankruptcy principles for improper purposes and ignoring its internal policies in its hurry to secure Chapter 11 protection.

Absent a last-minute settlement, a virtual bench trial over the gun rights group’s bankruptcy will kick off on Monday in Dallas bankruptcy court, overseen by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale. The NRA, represented by Neligan and Garman Turner Gordon, will battle efforts by New York Attorney General Letitia James, as well as its former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen, to convince the judge that the Chapter 11 case should be dismissed.

