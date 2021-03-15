NRA agrees to NY attorney general deposition of board member

The National Rifle Association has agreed to allow the New York Attorney General’s office question a board member about the gun rights organization’s decision to seek Chapter 11 protection.

NRA attorney Gregory Garman of Garman Turner Gordon told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale during a remote hearing on Monday that the organization has agreed to set a date for a deposition of Judge Phillip Journey, an NRA board member who is a Kansas state judge. The agreement came two weeks before a trial over the attorney general’s motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 case is scheduled to begin.

