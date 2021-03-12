NRA asks bankruptcy judge to block attorney general deposition of board member

The National Rifle Association is urging a judge to block an effort by the New York Attorney General to question a board member about the gun rights organization’s decision to seek bankruptcy protection.

The NRA, represented by Neligan LLP and Garman Turner Gordon, filed a motion on Thursday for a protective order to stop the attorney general’s deposition of Judge Phillip Journey, who sits on the NRA board and is also a Kansas state judge. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale will consider the matter at a remote hearing on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tfmlvq