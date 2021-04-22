NRA assets are in New York court's hands if org dissolves, attorney says

The New York Attorney General does not have a plan in place for what to do with the National Rifle Association’s assets if the gun rights organization is dissolved, according to a lawyer for the state’s top legal officer.

Assistant New York Attorney General William Wang made the statement in a deposition that was read aloud on Thursday during the ongoing trial in Dallas, Texas over the legitimacy of the NRA’s bankruptcy. New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale to dismiss the Chapter 11 case, saying it was filed for improper purposes under bankruptcy law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dI2S1J