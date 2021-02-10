NRA board member seeks management probe as bankruptcy questions continue

As the National Rifle Association wades deeper into what will likely be a very contentious bankruptcy case, its ability to use the Chapter 11 process to reincorporate in Texas is expected to face challenges from creditors and regulators and has even prompted questions from a member of its own board.

Although the case, which was filed last month in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, has not yet reached the issue of whether the organization can use the bankruptcy process for its stated purpose of moving itself from New York to Texas, it could, experts say, eventually become a test case for the question of when Chapter 11 protection is sought in “good faith”, as required by bankruptcy law.

