NRA board members testify in support of independent examiner

Three current and former National Rifle Association board members testified on Tuesday in favor of the appointment of an independent examiner to investigate the gun rights organization’s management, but said that efforts to dismiss its Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a step too far.

The statements came during the seventh day of trial on motions from New York Attorney General Letitia James and the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen, that aim to have the case thrown out. They have argued that the bankruptcy was not filed for legitimate purposes under bankruptcy law.

