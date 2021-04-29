NRA chief aims to avoid 'extremist' label, judge blocks elephant video questions

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre testified on Thursday during a trial in Dallas bankruptcy court over the legitimacy of the gun rights organization’s Chapter 11 that keeping the NRA part of “mainstream America” is critical to its success.

His statements came during his second stint on the virtual witness stand during the trial, which is expected to wrap up on Monday. The trial is focused on efforts by the New York Attorney General Letitia James and the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen, to have the organization’s Chapter 11 case thrown out on the grounds that it was not filed for legitimate purposes under bankruptcy law.

