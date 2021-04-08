NRA chief LaPierre addresses yacht trips during bankruptcy trial

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre acknowledged in Texas bankruptcy court on Wednesday that he made a “mistake” by not disclosing a yacht trip he was provided by the owner of companies that have done business with the gun rights organization.

LaPierre’s statements came during his testimony on the third day of a virtual trial before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas on motions to dismiss the NRA’s Chapter 11 case from New York Attorney General Letitia James and the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen. James and Ackerman contend that the case was not filed for legitimate purposes under bankruptcy law. The NRA had said in January that it was seeking bankruptcy protection to help it exit what it deemed a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York.

