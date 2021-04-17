NRA chief LaPierre feared jail, boasted of 'management by chaos,' ex-confidante says

A onetime confidante of National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre testified on Friday, during an ongoing trial over the legitimacy of the NRA’s bankruptcy, that LaPierre previously confessed fears of going to prison.

The testimony from Anthony Makris, a top executive at the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen, came during the sixth day of a trial stemming from efforts by Ackerman and New York Attorney General Letitia James to get the NRA Chapter 11 case dismissed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mXSndI