NRA defends board, LaPierre as bankruptcy trial kicks off

A top National Rifle Association officer testified on Monday that he had no doubt that CEO Wayne LaPierre was authorized to place the gun rights organization into bankruptcy, rejecting the New York Attorney General’s contention that the NRA board was deceived into giving LaPierre that power.

The statements from NRA First Vice President Charles Cotton came during the first day of trial before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas over the legitimacy of the organization’s Chapter 11 case, which was filed in January. New York Attorney General Letitia James and the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen, have moved to dismiss the case, saying it was not filed for lawful purposes under federal bankruptcy law.

