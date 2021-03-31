NRA director can testify about board's Chapter 11 talks at trial, judge says

The judge overseeing the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy will allow a board member to testify at a trial over the legitimacy of the gun rights organization’s bankruptcy case as to whether Chapter 11 was discussed by the board before it was filed.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale made his announcement during a virtual hearing on Wednesday in which New York Attorney General Letitia James sought to block the NRA, represented by Neligan and Garman Turner Gordon, from relying on statements made during a Jan. 7 executive board session at a trial scheduled to begin on Monday. James’ legal team urged Hale to weigh in on the use of certain evidence as it tries to determine whether NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre “duped” the board into authorizing the bankruptcy.

