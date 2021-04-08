NRA filed bankruptcy because of New York attorney general lawsuit, LaPierre says

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre said during trial on Thursday that the gun rights organization would not have needed to file for bankruptcy were it not for a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that aims to dissolve the group.

LaPierre’s statement came in response to questioning about the circumstances surrounding his decision to place the organization in Chapter 11 in January. He is serving as a witness in the trial over requests to dismiss the bankruptcy from the attorney general and the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen.

