NRA judge rejects bid to revamp creditor committee, reiterates plea for civility

The bankruptcy judge overseeing the National Rifle Association’s Chapter 11 case has ruled that the unsecured creditors’ committee does not need to be boosted with new members, rejecting a request to add more trade creditors to the group.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas denied the motion from Membership Marketing Partners LLC during a remote hearing on Wednesday in the gun rights’ group case, which was filed in January. MMP had argued that the committee should add two trade creditors to balance out the interests of two current members that are involved in litigation with the NRA.

