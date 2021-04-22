NRA kicks off bankruptcy defense with praise for LaPierre

National Rifle Association board members called on Wednesday by the gun rights organization to rebut criticism of its bankruptcy proceeding praised the leadership of CEO Wayne LaPierre, who has been the target of criticism throughout a trial over the legitimacy of its Chapter 11 case.

Board members Willes Lee, who is also the NRA’s second executive vice president, and Tom King testified during the first day of the NRA’s defense of its decision to file for bankruptcy. New York Attorney General Letitia James and the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen, on Tuesday had wrapped up their case in favor of throwing out the Chapter 11 proceeding, which they say was not filed for permitted purposes under bankruptcy law.

