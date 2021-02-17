NRA law firm accused of 'divided loyalties,' 'disqualifying conflicts'

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog is challenging the National Rifle Association’s request to use its long-time law firm during its bankruptcy, saying the firm failed to disclose alleged conflicts of interest and prior accusations of improper billing practices.

U.S. Trustee William Neary filed his objection on Tuesday to the NRA’s motion to retain Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors in its Chapter 11 case, which in its first month is already off to a contentious start. The NRA filed the case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas in January as it was battling a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that accuses the gun rights group of financial misconduct and aims to dissolve the organization.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aubCXt