NRA lawyer denies bad faith bankruptcy accusations

A lawyer for the National Rifle Association on Wednesday denied claims that its bankruptcy was not filed in good faith and said the filing was not an attempt to evade litigation brought by New York’s attorney general.

The lawyer, Patrick Neligan of Neligan, made his statements during the NRA’s first appearance in Dallas bankruptcy court since filing for Chapter 11 protection on Friday. The remote hearing was held before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale largely for the non-profit, which is headquartered in Virginia and incorporated in New York, to obtain authorization to continue running operations as usual and to present the group’s bankruptcy goals to the judge.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Mdiyyo