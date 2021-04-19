NRA members aren't entitled to a committee, bankruptcy watchdog says

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog has opposed a request from certain National Rifle Association members seeking the appointment of an official committee to represent their interests in the gun rights organization’s Chapter 11 case, saying they do not have the same status as equity holders under bankruptcy law.

In court papers filed on Sunday, the U.S. Trustee’s office urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas to reject a motion from four NRA members, represented by Bonds Ellis Eppich Schafer Jones, to create the committee. The judge will consider the matter during a hearing on Wednesday, in the midst of a trial over the legitimacy of the NRA’s bankruptcy.

