NRA, New York attorney general postpone bankruptcy trial amid settlement talks

The National Rifle Association is in talks with the New York attorney general to potentially settle their fight over the validity of the gun rights’ organization’s Chapter 11 case, an NRA lawyer said during a court hearing on Thursday.

Gregory Garman of Garman Turner Gordon said that he and Gerrit Pronske of Spencer Fane, which is representing New York Attorney General Letitia James, have been talking over the past 36 hours about setting preconditions for a potential compromise with respect to her motion to dismiss the bankruptcy. James has argued that the case was not filed for legitimate purposes under bankruptcy law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: tmsnrt.rs/3smko0o