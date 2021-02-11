NRA's former ad agency moves to dismiss bankruptcy

The National Rifle Association’s former advertising agency on Wednesday moved to dismiss the gun rights’ organization’s Chapter 11 case, saying it was not filed for a legitimate purpose.

Ackerman McQueen, represented by Dorsey & Whitney, filed the motion about a month into the NRA’s Chapter 11 case, which is proceeding in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. Before the bankruptcy, Ackerman, which is the NRA’s largest unsecured creditor, and the NRA were engaged in litigation over their 2019 breakup, with the NRA accusing the firm of overbilling.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/371CJHq