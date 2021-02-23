US bankruptcy watchdog opposes bid to revamp NRA creditor group

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog is opposing a request to add more trade creditors to a committee in the National Rifle Association’s Chapter 11 case, saying the organization has said it expects to pay its creditors in full.

U.S. Trustee William Neary said in an objection filed on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas that the unsecured creditors’ committee it appointed earlier in the NRA’s Chapter 11 case adequately represents all types of unsecured creditors. Neary urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale to reject the motion from creditor Membership Marketing Partners LLC, which was filed last week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3uofgtV