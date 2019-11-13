IN BRIEF: Nuvectra files for Ch. 11, mulls sale of device to treat chronic pain

Medical device maker Nuvectra Corp filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, saying in a statement Chapter 11 protection will allow it to keep its options open for tackling its financial obligations.

Among the options publicly traded Nuvectra is reviewing are a sale of the company or sales of specific assets, including its Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation System, an implanted device that stimulates nerves to override pain signals, and Virtis, a device under development to treat chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder.

