2 months ago
Nuverra cleared for bankruptcy loan as demand outlook improves
#Westlaw News
June 7, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 2 months ago

Nuverra cleared for bankruptcy loan as demand outlook improves

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc has won approval for its bankruptcy loan of up to $44 million, which is aimed at helping bring the company out of bankruptcy this month, just as demand recovers for its water services.

The order signed on Tuesday by Judge Kevin Carey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved a revolving credit facility of up to $31.5 million and a term-loan facility of up to $12.5 million for the publicly listed company, which delivers water to energy producers to be used for fracking and disposes of the waste water.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sEMTrF

