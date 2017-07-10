Nuverra says sole objector to its Ch. 11 plan ‘disgruntled’

Bankrupt Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc on Friday dismissed an unsecured noteholder's objections to its reorganization plan, arguing in court papers he is simply disgruntled that the plan favors other unsecured creditors, primarily trade creditors.

The provider of water services for energy producers said noteholder David Hargreaves is effectively the only party in its Chapter 11 case objecting to the plan, which received backing last month by the company's committee of unsecured creditors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v4NPWz