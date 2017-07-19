FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Nuverra says transfer of water plant will help with creditor recoveries
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in a month

Nuverra says transfer of water plant will help with creditor recoveries

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc has sought court approval for a deal to hand a fracking water treatment plant to a creditor in exchange for dropping claims, freeing up value for other unsecured creditors of the bankrupt provider of water services for energy companies.

The deal resolves $4 million in unsecured claims that threatened to bust Nuverra's prepackaged restructuring plan, which capped four classes of unsecured claims at $45 million, the company said in court papers on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tgqKjm

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.