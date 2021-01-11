Judge overseeing Valaris bankruptcy rebuffs alternate restructuring plan

A judge overseeing the bankruptcy of offshore driller Valaris on Monday rejected lender efforts to submit an alternative restructuring proposal ahead of a hearing to approve the company’s current plan in February.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston issued his ruling after the company, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, requested a 120-day extension of its exclusive period to file a plan, which prevents creditors from submitting their own, competing proposals. Valaris also said that if its exclusivity period was not extended, it could default on its bankruptcy financing and restructuring agreement with the company’s noteholders, which it said would cause irreparable harm.

