Jet maker ONE Aviation juggles three bids as troubled bankruptcy wears on

Aircraft manufacturer ONE Aviation, two years into its bankruptcy, is preparing to hold an auction next week as several bidders line up to acquire the company after earlier attempts to sell the business collapsed.

A lawyer for ONE Aviation, Chris Dickerson of Paul Hastings, said during a telephonic and video hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi of Wilmington, Delaware on Friday that three interested buyers have made bids for the company in recent weeks. Sontchi appeared cautiously optimistic about the development during Friday’s hearing, alluding to ONE Aviation’s previous unsuccessful reorganization and sale attempts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3p7t0Xe