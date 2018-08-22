FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 10:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lowe's closing Orchard Supply chain acquired in bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies Inc said on Wednesday it expects it will shut all of the Orchard Supply Hardware stores it acquired out of bankruptcy five years ago and focus on its core business.

Lowe’s in a statement on its quarterly earnings said it decided on Friday to wind down the Orchard Supply chain, which has 99 stores in California, Oregon and Florida, and that it has taken on liquidator Hilco Merchant Services to help with store-closing sales.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LlfiLl

