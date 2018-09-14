FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 14, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Omega Healthcare REIT pushing credit bid for nursing home chain

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Real estate investment trust Omega Healthcare Investors Inc at a hearing on Monday will argue for a court order allowing it to enter a bid for Orianna Health Systems that it says is superior to the one the bankrupt nursing home operator has accepted.

In papers filed on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, Omega said a bid by its OHI Asset RO LLC affiliate for Orianna, which operates as 4 West Holdings Inc, represents the “best remaining solution to this case,” which began with the publicly traded REIT acting as primary sponsor of the nursing home chain’s reorganization plan. Omega also is the chain’s largest secured creditor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NMEoIi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.