Orianna says Ch. 11 stay shielding landlord keeps restructuring on track

Nursing home operator Orianna Health Systems on Saturday defended its bid to shield its landlord and other co-defendants in lawsuits over its services, arguing it will help get a reorganization plan confirmed in 60 to 90 days.

The bankruptcy stay should be extended to the co-defendants because any ruling against them would risk binding Orianna, the company, which operates as 4 West Holdings Inc, said in court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kef39J