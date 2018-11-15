McKesson cannot claw back funds owed to subsidiary in Orexigen bankruptcy - judge

Bankrupt obesity-drug maker Orexigen Therapeutics can keep $6.9 million it received from drug distributor McKesson Corp even though the former owes far more than that to a McKesson subsidiary, the judge overseeing the case ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said applying Orixigen’s accounts with San Francisco-based McKesson and its Phoenix-based subsidiary McKesson Patient Relationship Solutions against each other would amount to a “triangular setoff” barred by the bankruptcy code.

