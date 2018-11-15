Westlaw News
November 15, 2018 / 1:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

McKesson cannot claw back funds owed to subsidiary in Orexigen bankruptcy - judge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Bankrupt obesity-drug maker Orexigen Therapeutics can keep $6.9 million it received from drug distributor McKesson Corp even though the former owes far more than that to a McKesson subsidiary, the judge overseeing the case ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said applying Orixigen’s accounts with San Francisco-based McKesson and its Phoenix-based subsidiary McKesson Patient Relationship Solutions against each other would amount to a “triangular setoff” barred by the bankruptcy code.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FmchwH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.