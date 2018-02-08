Bankrupt Pacific Drilling says noteholders' bid for mediator a ploy

Drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA on Wednesday blasted noteholders who are pressing for a mediator in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, charging in court papers they are trying to trample its rights to get control of the company.

According to Pacific Drilling, the noteholders are ignoring it currently has the sole right to craft a plan for emerging from bankruptcy and are trying to force it into negotiations even before it has started work on a plan.

