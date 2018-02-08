FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 8, 2018 / 11:15 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Bankrupt Pacific Drilling says noteholders' bid for mediator a ploy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA on Wednesday blasted noteholders who are pressing for a mediator in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, charging in court papers they are trying to trample its rights to get control of the company.

According to Pacific Drilling, the noteholders are ignoring it currently has the sole right to craft a plan for emerging from bankruptcy and are trying to force it into negotiations even before it has started work on a plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nK3BVO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.