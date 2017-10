Publicly listed drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA said on Thursday it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if it is unable to bolster its finances as the energy industry stabilizes following the worst slump in a generation.

Talks with stakeholders have yet to produce a plan for a restructuring, Chief Financial Officer John Boots said in a statement.

