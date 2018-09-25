FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 11:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge OKs new fee structure for bankrupt Pacific Drilling's offering

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing Pacific Drilling SA’s bankruptcy on Tuesday approved a revised fee payable to stakeholders to join the drillship operator’s rights offering, but only after telling the company he was skeptical that the fee is necessary.

Judge Michael Wiles of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York said at a hearing he had concerns about the fee structure despite Pacific Drilling having revised it as he had urged.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IgcH5w

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
