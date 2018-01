A U.S. Bankruptcy judge rejected a bid on Thursday by noteholders of Pacific Drilling SA to investigate the drillship operator’s finances, but also criticized the company’s decision not to value its assets since it filed for Chapter 11 in November.

“I‘m not going to unleash discovery,” Judge Michael Wiles of the Bankruptcy Court in New York said at a hearing and urged the two sides to mediate their disputes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DpGskv