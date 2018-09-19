Judge tells Pacific Drilling to rework fee on debt commitment

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA declined on Tuesday to approve a fee payable to debt holders for committing to join a $1 billion rights offering to help finance the company’s reorganization.

Judge Michael Wiles of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York said the fee, which would be equal to 8 percent of the notes issued, seemed too expensive a way to get some existing debt holders to guarantee to buy any second-lien notes not initially purchased in a planned offering.

