FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 19, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Judge tells Pacific Drilling to rework fee on debt commitment

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA declined on Tuesday to approve a fee payable to debt holders for committing to join a $1 billion rights offering to help finance the company’s reorganization.

Judge Michael Wiles of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York said the fee, which would be equal to 8 percent of the notes issued, seemed too expensive a way to get some existing debt holders to guarantee to buy any second-lien notes not initially purchased in a planned offering.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NQBhPK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.