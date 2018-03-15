FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Noteholders fight Pacific Drilling's bid for more time for Ch 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A group of Pacific Drilling SA’s noteholders have called for a court order rejecting the drillship operator’s motion for more time to control its bankruptcy, arguing the company has “squandered” its first four months in Chapter 11.

The noteholders in court papers filed on Wednesday argued against an extension for Pacific Drilling’s so-called exclusive period because the company had not prepared for the bankruptcy it launched in November.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IsBjrx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
