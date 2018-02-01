Noteholders push for mediator in Pacific Drilling bankruptcy

Noteholders of Pacific Drilling SA called on Tuesday for the appointment of a mediator in the drillship operator’s bankruptcy, arguing the company’s restructuring efforts have gained no ground in 18 months.

The noteholders in court papers said Pacific Drilling has yet to produce a valuation of its business to help with crafting a restructuring plan since talks began in May 2016 on how to potentially reorganize the company.

